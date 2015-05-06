© 2020 WFAE
Top Stories: Calif. Water Restrictions; Did Co-Pilot Practice Crash?

By Korva Coleman
Published May 6, 2015 at 7:25 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- California Regulators Adopt Unprecedented Water Restrictions.

-- Germanwings Co-Pilot May Have Rehearsed Crash On Earlier Flight, Report Finds.

And here are more early headlines:

After Short Somalia Visit, Kerry Makes Brief Stop In Djibouti. ( AFP)

Afghan Court Sentences 4 To Death For Mob Killing Of Woman. ( CNN)

U.S. Approves Licenses For Ferry Service To Cuba. ( New York Times)

Agriculture Dept. Releases Funding To Fight Bird Flu In U.S. Flocks. ( Reuters)

Uber Leaves Kansas After State Lawmakers Adopt New Regulations. ( CNET)

Lost Russian Cargo Spacecraft Will Burn Up Friday In Fall To Earth. ( AP)

VIDEO: Koala Visits Australian Emergency Room, Meanders Around. ( Telegraph)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
