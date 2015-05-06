Top Stories: Calif. Water Restrictions; Did Co-Pilot Practice Crash?
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- California Regulators Adopt Unprecedented Water Restrictions.
-- Germanwings Co-Pilot May Have Rehearsed Crash On Earlier Flight, Report Finds.
And here are more early headlines:
After Short Somalia Visit, Kerry Makes Brief Stop In Djibouti. ( AFP)
Afghan Court Sentences 4 To Death For Mob Killing Of Woman. ( CNN)
U.S. Approves Licenses For Ferry Service To Cuba. ( New York Times)
Agriculture Dept. Releases Funding To Fight Bird Flu In U.S. Flocks. ( Reuters)
Uber Leaves Kansas After State Lawmakers Adopt New Regulations. ( CNET)
Lost Russian Cargo Spacecraft Will Burn Up Friday In Fall To Earth. ( AP)
VIDEO: Koala Visits Australian Emergency Room, Meanders Around. ( Telegraph)
