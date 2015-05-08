© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lesson Learned: Don't Leave Leave Ammo Near A Hungry Dog

Published May 8, 2015 at 7:29 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with a lesson in firearm safety - do not leave bullets in range of your dog. Larry Brassfield of Arkansas did, and his dog ate them, chewed them up. Luckily none went off. A vet removed 16 live rounds. The Baxter Bulletin reports it's only the latest exotic meal for Benno, who has also eaten stuffed animals, coins, Styrofoam peanuts, rocks, paper, shirts, socks, weed eater, string, a TV remote, a loaf of bread in the wrapper and drywall. You are listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition