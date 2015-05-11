2 Inmates Are Dead After Riot At Nebraska Prison

Two inmates were found dead following a riot at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution in Tecumseh, Neb., on Monday.

The AP reports that authorities finally brought the riot under control this morning. The wire service reports:

"The incident started around 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the facility when staff members attempted to break up a large gathering of inmates in front of a housing unit, James Foster, a department spokesman, said in a statement. There were no reports of any escapes.

"Two staff members were assaulted and one inmate was shot Sunday during disturbances at 'multiple housing units,' resulting in small fires and property damage, according to the statement.

"As of approximately 9:15 p.m. Sunday, the exterior of the facility was secured and all staffers were accounted for, according to the statement, which gave no other details. Smoke rose from two housing units on Sunday and driveways to the prison were blocked, the Lincoln Journal Star reported."

The Omaha World-Herald reports that all staff members are now accounted for and two other inmates were injured. The paper adds:

"Ronda Davis said her 22-year-old son, Shaquille Renshaw, an inmate at the prison, called her about 8 p.m. [Sunday] and told her, 'The inmates have taken over the prison.'

"Davis, 41, heard shouting from other inmates telling her to notify the news media. After less than two minutes, the phone call ended.

"She had talked to him Sunday morning for Mother's Day and everything was OK, she said. The night call was strange because it didn't go through an automated system notifying her that an inmate was calling her, Davis said."

The riots resulted in small fires and property damage.

