A First: City Council In Austin, Texas, Has A Majority Of Women

Published May 14, 2015 at 7:37 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. Austin, Texas is adjusting to a new world. For the first time, the city council has a majority of women. So the city manager arranged training for city employees to learn to deal with women. Experts offered advice, like women ask a lot of questions and don't want to deal with numbers. The Austin American-Statesman quotes an academic who called this benevolent sexism. Here's some advice for dealing with women, don't assume they think differently. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition