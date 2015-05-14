© 2020 WFAE
Greece Says It Won't Take U.K. To Court For Return Of Elgin Marbles

By Scott Neuman
Published May 14, 2015 at 2:41 PM EDT
The headless, reclining sculpture of the river god Ilissos is on display at the State Hermitage Museum as part of its 250th anniversary celebration in St. Petersburg in December. The sculpture, taken from the Parthenon in Athens 200 years ago, was on loan to Russia from the British Museum.
Greece has backed off a threat to sue the United Kingdom for the return of the Elgin Marbles, a set of sculptures dating to 400 B.C. that were removed from the Parthenon 200 years ago and have been in the British Museum ever since.

Greece's Culture Minister Nikos Xydakis said Athens would pursue the matter through "diplomatic and political" channels rather than take it to the International Court of Justice.

"One cannot go to court over whatever issue. Besides, in international courts the outcome is uncertain," Xydakis told the country's Mega TV.

As we reported late last year, one of the famous sculptures — in the British Museum's possession since 1816 — went on loan to the Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg. The loan, the first time one of the Elgin Marbles has left the British Museum, infuriated Athens.

The decision not to pursue a legal avenue for the return of the Marbles has "devastated the Greek position," The Associated Press quotes Dennis Menos of the International Association for the Reunification of the Parthenon Sculptures.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Scott Neuman
Scott Neuman is a reporter and editor, working mainly on breaking news for NPR's digital and radio platforms.
