What NATO Diplomats Do On Their Downtime: Sing 'We Are The World'

By Krishnadev Calamur
Published May 14, 2015 at 3:00 PM EDT

NATO foreign ministers in Antalya, Turkey, were persuaded at the end of their meeting this week to come up on stage for a rendition of "We are the World."

Here's the video:

The foreign ministers of Greece and Turkey can be seen arm-in-arm singing the '80s-era pop anthem; joining them are Jens Stoltenberg, NATO's secretary-general, Federica Mogherini, the EU's foreign policy chief, and other officials.

At last check, they were all keeping their day jobs.

