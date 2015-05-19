Top Stories: Afghan Court Imprisons Officers In Woman's Death
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Judge Sends 11 Afghan Policemen To Prison Over Mob Killing Of Woman.
-- Cheap And Fast, Online Voter Registration Catches On.
And here are more early headlines:
Waco, Texas Restaurant, Site Of Biker Violence, Will Close. ( Waco Herald-Tribune)
Negligence Trial Opens For Deposed Thai Leader, Yingluck. ( BBC)
McConnell Insists Senate Will Take Up, Pass Trade Bill. ( The Hill)
Rights Group Claims Egyptian Security Forces Increasingly Use Sexual Violence. ( Reuters)
Britain's Prince Charles To Meet Sinn Fein Leader Adams. ( Guardian)
Landslide In Colombia Kills Dozens Of People. ( Al Jazeera)
Lake Mead Levels By 2017 May Mean Water Cuts To Arizona, Nevada. ( AP)
