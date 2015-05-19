Top Stories: Afghan Court Imprisons Officers In Woman's Death

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Judge Sends 11 Afghan Policemen To Prison Over Mob Killing Of Woman.

-- Cheap And Fast, Online Voter Registration Catches On.

And here are more early headlines:

Waco, Texas Restaurant, Site Of Biker Violence, Will Close. ( Waco Herald-Tribune)

Negligence Trial Opens For Deposed Thai Leader, Yingluck. ( BBC)

McConnell Insists Senate Will Take Up, Pass Trade Bill. ( The Hill)

Rights Group Claims Egyptian Security Forces Increasingly Use Sexual Violence. ( Reuters)

Britain's Prince Charles To Meet Sinn Fein Leader Adams. ( Guardian)

Landslide In Colombia Kills Dozens Of People. ( Al Jazeera)

Lake Mead Levels By 2017 May Mean Water Cuts To Arizona, Nevada. ( AP)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.