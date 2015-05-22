CBS Trashes David Letterman's 'Late Show' Set

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. David Letterman left 33 years of late-night TV on Wednesday. His farewell was not sentimental and the day after was anything but. CBS quickly had the iconic "Late Show" set taken out to the trash. The dumpster outside of the Ed Sullivan Theater was soon overflowing. Fans were quick to dive in for relics. His iconic desk, though, was carefully bubble wrapped, either for Letterman himself or posterity. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.