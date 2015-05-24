An Iconic Image That Captured A Legendary Knockout

Neil Leifer / Courtesy of Sports Illustrated Content Management Photograph taken by Leifer at the 1984 Olympics as Carl Lewis set a record during Men's 4x100M Relay and went on to win four gold medals. Photo from <em>Relentless: The Stories behind the Photographs</em>, by Neil Leifer with Diane K. Shah (University of Texas Press, 2016)

/ Courtesy of Neil Leifer Muhammad Ali with Neil Leifer holding the iconic photograph. Photo from <em>Relentless: The Stories behind the Photographs</em>, by Neil Leifer with Diane K. Shah (University of Texas Press, 2016)

Neil Leifer / Courtesy of Sports Illustrated Content Management Leifer's shot of the victorious Dodgers at the 1963 World Series Jim Gilliam(left), with Don Drysdale and John Roseboro at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Photo from <em>Relentless: The Stories behind the Photographs</em>, by Neil Leifer with Diane K. Shah (University of Texas Press, 2016)

NPR's Arun Rath speaks with Sports Illustrated photographer Neil Leifer, who captured the moment afterward when Ali towered over Liston.

