Top Stories: Deadly Flash Flooding In Midwest; Indy 500 Winner

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- More Heavy Rain Predicted For Texas, Oklahoma.

-- Juan Pablo Montoya Wins Second Indy 500.

And here are more early headlines:

Obama, Americans Mark Memorial Day. ( AP)

Malaysia Discovers Dozens Of Migrant Mass Grave Sites, Camps. ( Guardian)

Former Israeli Leader Olmert Sentenced To More Jail Time. ( CNN)

A Fuel Shortage Is Shutting Down Nigeria. ( AP)

Burkina Faso To Exhume Body Thought To Be Long-Dead Former Leader. ( VOA)

Comedian Anne Meara Dies At 85. ( Hollywood Reporter)

Jazz Trumpeter Marcus Belgrave Dies At 78. ( Detroit Free Press)

Sweden Beats Russia To Win Eurovision Song Contest. ( Washington Post)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.