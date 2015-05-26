What Will The Next President Face On #Day1?

Presidential candidates are doing what they have to do at this point in the campaign season — they're raising money and strutting their biographies and electoral viability to voters. We haven't heard much yet about policy papers or what they would actually do if they win. But those policy issues will matter — as the campaign picks up steam and especially once the next president steps into the Oval Office on Day 1.

This week, NPR looks at four seemingly intractable problems that await the 45th president on Day 1, and the policy options that might be available to him or her. The issues we're focusing on are:

For now, we're talking about the issues themselves — we will also track where candidates and voters stand on them as the campaign heats up. You can hear the stories on NPR's Morning Edition and All Things Considered this week.

We want to know what issue you think the next president will need to address on Day 1. Tell us on Facebook or Twitter using #Day1.

