Top Stories: Anthrax Sent To Several Labs; Pataki Runs For President
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Live Anthrax Was Mistakenly Sent To 9 States And A U.S. Military Base.
-- George Pataki Announces 2016 Presidential Bid.
And here are more early headlines:
India Heat Wave Kills More Than 1,000. ( Reuters)
Obama To Visit National Hurricane Center, Warn Of Climate Change. ( AP)
U.N. Finds 200 Million Fewer Hungry People Globally, Despite More People. ( New York Times)
Notebook Of Colorado Theater Shooter Released. ( Denver Post)
9th Suspect Charged In Slayings Of 2 Miss. Police Officers. ( Hattiesburg American)
Government Orders Pipeline Company To Clean Up Calif. Spill. ( Los Angeles Times)
