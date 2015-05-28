Top Stories: Anthrax Sent To Several Labs; Pataki Runs For President

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Live Anthrax Was Mistakenly Sent To 9 States And A U.S. Military Base.

-- George Pataki Announces 2016 Presidential Bid.



And here are more early headlines:

India Heat Wave Kills More Than 1,000. ( Reuters)

Obama To Visit National Hurricane Center, Warn Of Climate Change. ( AP)

U.N. Finds 200 Million Fewer Hungry People Globally, Despite More People. ( New York Times)

Notebook Of Colorado Theater Shooter Released. ( Denver Post)

9th Suspect Charged In Slayings Of 2 Miss. Police Officers. ( Hattiesburg American)

Government Orders Pipeline Company To Clean Up Calif. Spill. ( Los Angeles Times)

