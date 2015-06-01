NBA Player's 2-Year-Old Daughter Steals The Show

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

The NBA Finals start this week, and the Golden State Warriors are back after a very long absence, thanks in part to Steph Curry, this year's league MVP. He's a big deal.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

But at postgame press conferences, someone keeps stealing his spotlight.

(SOUNDBITE OF PRESS CONFERENCE)

STEPH CURRY: We're both supposed to...

RILEY CURRY: Get to work, Daddy.

CURRY: I know. Hold on one second, OK?

RILEY: Be quiet.

(LAUGHTER)

MONTAGNE: That's Riley, Steph Curry's 2-year-old daughter. He started bringing Riley to press conferences over the last two weeks.

GREENE: She has hidden behind curtains while her dad has taken questions.

MONTAGNE: She's passed her chewed up bubble gum to a team employee.

GREENE: She's also made quite clear when she has had enough.

(SOUNDBITE OF PRESS CONFERENCE)

RILEY: (Yawning).

MONTAGNE: That would be the video of Riley yawning and it has played almost 2 million times.

GREENE: While many find Riley's antics endearing, some sports journalists are pushing back. Chris Law is with Fox Sports Radio.

CHRIS LAW: Look, it was really cute. It was adorable the first time, but this is a team that is making it to the NBA Finals for the first time in 40 years. It's the longest drought between finals for an NBA team. There are some serious questions that reporters want to ask after the game, and it kind of was a bit of a distraction.

MONTAGNE: Well, I have to say. It was adorable the second time and the third time, too. So the NBA Finals start Thursday. Two-year-old Riley, quoting a line from the rapper Drake, says she feels blessed.

(SOUNDBITE OF PRESS CONFERENCE)

CURRY: Everybody was kind of enjoying the moment.

RILEY: Way up, I feel blessed.

CURRY: You wanted to say that.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "BLESSINGS")

DRAKE: (Rapping) Way up, I feel blessed. Look, I ain't going to say that we back or nothing because that implies that we're back from something. And if we're back from something, there's some checks you owe us. I expect that payment, nothing less or over. I don't need them favors that you ask me for. I could give two f**** about where the Grammys go. I just gave out Grammys on my Instagram. Them OVO boys, the business man. It is what it is. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.