NFL To Stream Online-Only Game For The First Time This Fall

The NFL, long a mainstay of network TV, will be coming to more screens this fall. The league announced that it is partnering with Yahoo to live-stream the October 25 game between the Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars.

It's the first time the NFL will stream an Internet-only game (although fans in the two teams' markets will also be able to view the game on their usual TV stations.)

In a statement, Yahoo said the game will be available for free, on phones, laptops and other connected devices.

re/code reports the deal is important for both the league and Yahoo:

"The move is at least symbolically significant for the NFL, which wants to start experimenting with digital distribution. Likewise for Yahoo, which has become very interested in Web video under CEO Marissa Mayer but has yet to generate much buzz for its efforts.

Industry executives familiar with the NFL's negotiations think Yahoo paid at least $20 million for the rights to stream the game; in return it has exclusive ad rights for the game. The league bid out the streaming rights and at least one other tech company made a very competitive offer, sources say."

The game will be played in London and will air at 9:30 a.m. ET. It will be produced by CBS and also available online in Europe.

