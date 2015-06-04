NPR Asks: What's On Your Road-Trip Playlist?

The All Things Consideredroad-trip playlist is adding songs every week, thanks to the magic of crowdsourcing. We've asked for the songs listeners say they must hear on a long summer drive, and we've received more than 2,000 suggestions. You can listen to some of them here via our Spotify playlist — now featuring some of the songs listeners have brought to our attention.

But the playlist isn't finished yet. Tell us what we're still missing using the form below, and look out for updates as we continue to add new songs to the list.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.