Top Stories: Chinese Cruise Ship Disaster; Pluto's Odd Moons

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Chinese Cruise Ship Death Toll Rises To 75.

-- Pluto's Moons Are 'Tumbling In Absolute Chaos,' NASA Says.

And here are more early headlines:

Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry To Run For President. ( CNN)

Jeb Bush To Announce Presidential Decision Soon. ( Wall Street Journal)

With Payment Deadline Near, Greece Hasn't Settled Debt Negotiations. ( Bloomberg)

Fighting Intensifies In Eastern Ukraine, Despite Ceasefire. ( Wall Street Journal)

Former Egyptian President Mubarek To Be Retried On Killings Of Protesters. ( BBC)

Hong Kong Demonstrators To Hold Tiananmen Square Memorial. ( Guardian)

Officials Find Ruptured Calif. Pipeline Was Badly Corroded. ( USA Today)

Israel Bombs 3 Gaza Targets After Gaza Rockets Strike Israel. ( Los Angeles Times)

Burundi Again Delays National Elections. ( Deutsche Welle)

Hurricane Blanca Is A Category 3 Storm Well Off Mexican Coast. ()

Oregon Poised To Guarantee A Year Of Birth Control For Women. ( KOPB)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.