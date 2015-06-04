Top Stories: Chinese Cruise Ship Disaster; Pluto's Odd Moons
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Chinese Cruise Ship Death Toll Rises To 75.
-- Pluto's Moons Are 'Tumbling In Absolute Chaos,' NASA Says.
And here are more early headlines:
Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry To Run For President. ( CNN)
Jeb Bush To Announce Presidential Decision Soon. ( Wall Street Journal)
With Payment Deadline Near, Greece Hasn't Settled Debt Negotiations. ( Bloomberg)
Fighting Intensifies In Eastern Ukraine, Despite Ceasefire. ( Wall Street Journal)
Former Egyptian President Mubarek To Be Retried On Killings Of Protesters. ( BBC)
Hong Kong Demonstrators To Hold Tiananmen Square Memorial. ( Guardian)
Officials Find Ruptured Calif. Pipeline Was Badly Corroded. ( USA Today)
Israel Bombs 3 Gaza Targets After Gaza Rockets Strike Israel. ( Los Angeles Times)
Burundi Again Delays National Elections. ( Deutsche Welle)
Hurricane Blanca Is A Category 3 Storm Well Off Mexican Coast. ()
Oregon Poised To Guarantee A Year Of Birth Control For Women. ( KOPB)
