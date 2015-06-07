Video Shows Texas Police Officer Pulling Gun On Teens At Pool Party

ADVISORY: This video contains profanity and violence.

Police responding to reported disturbance at a community pool in McKinney, Texas, are seen in a video posted to YouTube aggressively subduing black teenagers and, at one point, pulling a gun on them.

The video, posted on Saturday, shows police running after swimsuit-clad teens and one officer throwing a girl to the ground and using his body weight to pin her down. When other teens approach the officer, he releases her and briefly draws his sidearm before two other officers intervene.

In a post on the McKinney Police Department's Facebook page, it says the incident occurred on Friday at about 7:15 p.m. at the Craig Ranch Community Pool and that officers were responding to "a disturbance involving multiple juveniles at the location, who do not live in the area or have permission to be there, refusing to leave."

Brandon Brooks, who posted the video, wrote in the description to it: "A fight between a mom and a girl broke out and when the cops showed up everyone ran, including the people who didn't do anything. So the cops just started putting everyone on the ground and in handcuffs for no reason. This kind of force is uncalled for especially on children and innocent bystanders."

In its Facebook post, the McKinney Police Department says it is investigating the incident and that "at this time, one of the responding officers has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome."

