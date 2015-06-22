Remembering Lonesome George, Another Famous Galapagos Tortoise

MELISSA BLOCK, HOST:

Speed's passing made us think of another famous giant tortoise - Lonesome George. George was the last of the tortoises that came from a single, tiny island in the Galapagos.



Over the course of his century-long life, he became a conservation icon. Scientists desperately searched for a mate for George, but a female of his species was never found.

BLOCK: We couldn't help but revisit this song. When George died unexpectedly a few years back, NPR science reporter Adam Cole was moved to write this musical memoir.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "LONESOME GEORGE - A MUSICAL MEMORIAL")

ADAM COLE, BYLINE: (Singing) He was just a giant tortoise, the last one of his kind. A hundred-year-old reptile, not even past his prime. Everybody knew his name, but he left this world alone. He saw love all around him, but no love to call his own. Lonesome George, he's gone his lonesome way, nevermore to walk the shore beside Tortuga Bay. Lonesome George, spread your angel wings and fly. Go and meet your tortoise lady. Go and meet your tortoise lady. Go and meet your tortoise lady on that island in the sky.

