Top Stories: Afghan Lawmakers Attacked; Former White House Chef Dies

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Taliban Attack Afghan Parliament In Kabul.



-- Body Of Former White House Chef Found In New Mexico.



And here are more early headlines:

Thousands Join Hands On Charleston Bridge For 9 Killed In Church. ( Washington Post)

Greece Offers Last Minute Proposals To Avoid Default. ( Telegraph)

Apple Will Pay Artists During Free Trial Period After Taylor Swift Complaint. ( Billboard)

Despite Rejection, Anthem Seeks Purchase Of Health Care Rival Cigna. ( Wall Street Journal)

A Heat Wave Has Killed Scores Of People In Pakistan. ( CNN)

Deadly Violence Soars In El Salvador After Government Gang Crackdown. ( AP)

Jordan Spieth Is Youngest Player To Win U.S. Open Since 1922. ( Bleacher Report)

Hundreds Of Vets Enter National Wheelchair Games This Week. ( Dallas Morning News)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.