Top Stories: Destructive Midwest Storms; Deadly Pakistan Heat

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Death Toll From Heatwave In Pakistan Tops 450.

-- Severe Storms Rake Midwest, Damaging Homes, Businesses.

And here are more early headlines:

Senate Will Again Take Up A Controversial Trade Bill. ( New York Times)

Tornado, Damaging Winds Cause Damage In Upper Midwest. ( USA Today)

Senate Overwhelmingly Confirms New TSA Chief. ( The Hill)

Japan Commemorates 70th Anniversary Of WW2 Okinawa Battle. ( Deutsche Welle)

Britain Arrests Rwandan Official On Alleged War Crimes Charges. ( VOA)

Radar Failure Briefly Grounds All New Zealand Flights. ( Perth Now)

Visa Program Glitch Stops Mexican Farm Workers From Coming To U.S. ( Omaha World-Herald)

Solar Storm Could Mean Spectacular Skies Tonight. ( Washington Post)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.