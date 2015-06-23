Top Stories: Destructive Midwest Storms; Deadly Pakistan Heat
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Death Toll From Heatwave In Pakistan Tops 450.
-- Severe Storms Rake Midwest, Damaging Homes, Businesses.
And here are more early headlines:
Senate Will Again Take Up A Controversial Trade Bill. ( New York Times)
Tornado, Damaging Winds Cause Damage In Upper Midwest. ( USA Today)
Senate Overwhelmingly Confirms New TSA Chief. ( The Hill)
Japan Commemorates 70th Anniversary Of WW2 Okinawa Battle. ( Deutsche Welle)
Britain Arrests Rwandan Official On Alleged War Crimes Charges. ( VOA)
Radar Failure Briefly Grounds All New Zealand Flights. ( Perth Now)
Visa Program Glitch Stops Mexican Farm Workers From Coming To U.S. ( Omaha World-Herald)
Solar Storm Could Mean Spectacular Skies Tonight. ( Washington Post)
