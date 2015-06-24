© 2020 WFAE
Top Stories: U.S. Hostage-Ransom Policy; Did NSA Spy On French Leaders?

By Korva Coleman
Published June 24, 2015 at 8:07 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- French Are Fuming Over Report That NSA Spied On 3 Presidents.

-- Obama Administration To Shift Ransom-For-Hostages Rule.

And here are more early headlines:

Tsarnaev To Be Formally Sentenced To Die Today For Boston Bombings. ( VOA)

Casket Of State Senator Killed In Church Shooting Lies In S.C. Capitol. ( WLTX)

ExxonMobil Stops Santa Barbara, Ca. Drilling After Oil Pipeline Rupture. ( KPCC)

Powerful Storms Strike East After Leaving Damage In Midwest. ( NBC)

Four Western States Battle Wildfires. ( AP)

More Than 700 Now Dead In Pakistan's Heat Wave. ( CNN)

La. Gov. Jindal To Announce Presidential Plans Today. ( Washington Post)

Panama Tops List On Well-Being Index; U.S. Ranks 23rd. ( MarketWatch)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
