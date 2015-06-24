Top Stories: U.S. Hostage-Ransom Policy; Did NSA Spy On French Leaders?
-- French Are Fuming Over Report That NSA Spied On 3 Presidents.
-- Obama Administration To Shift Ransom-For-Hostages Rule.
Tsarnaev To Be Formally Sentenced To Die Today For Boston Bombings. ( VOA)
Casket Of State Senator Killed In Church Shooting Lies In S.C. Capitol. ( WLTX)
ExxonMobil Stops Santa Barbara, Ca. Drilling After Oil Pipeline Rupture. ( KPCC)
Powerful Storms Strike East After Leaving Damage In Midwest. ( NBC)
Four Western States Battle Wildfires. ( AP)
More Than 700 Now Dead In Pakistan's Heat Wave. ( CNN)
La. Gov. Jindal To Announce Presidential Plans Today. ( Washington Post)
Panama Tops List On Well-Being Index; U.S. Ranks 23rd. ( MarketWatch)
