'Judicial Tyranny' To 'A Great Day,' Candidates React To Health Care Ruling

Following the Supreme Court health care ruling to uphold subsidies nationwide, President Obama said Thursday that the Affordable Care Act is "here to stay."

The Republican side of the 2016 presidential race does not agree. Every candidate that responded to the decision used the R-word, "repeal." They called for a less government-centered replacement for Obamacare.

Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal, who entered the race this week, said Republicans need to "outline a clear and coherent vision for health care to win the trust of the American people to repeal Obamacare."

Former Gov. Jeb Bush said he would make fixing the health care system one of his "top priorities" and Sen. Rand Paul said he would make it his "mission" to repeal it and "propose real solutions."

Dr. Ben Carson, who is an acclaimed neurosurgeon, said said he would focus on solutions that "remove the government from the patient/doctor relationship." And Sen. Rick Santorum went after Hillary Clinton for authoring "HillaryCare" and said the country needs a "conservative president" to "rid our nation of Obamacare once and for all."

Sen. Ted Cruz hit Washington Republicans, saying in a statement: "one day of faux outrage from the Washington Cartel won't fool the millions of courageous conservatives across our country. They know the Republican leadership in Washington is quietly celebrating the Court's decision."

Here's how the 2016 presidential candidates, from both parties, are responding to the ruling (with updates as we hear more):

Sen. Rand Paul:

"This decision turns both the rule of law and common sense on its head. Obamacare raises taxes, harms patients and doctors, and is the wrong fix for America's health care system. ...

We need Consumer Care, not ObamaCare. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) June 25, 2015

As a physician, I know Americans need a healthcare system that reconnects patients, families, and doctors, rather than growing government bureaucracy."

Sadly, #SCOTUS has again stretched to save #Obamacare making plain the need to repeal & replace with a patient-centric market based plan. — George E. Pataki (@GovernorPataki) June 25, 2015

Jeb Bush:

"As President of the United States, I would make fixing our broken health care system one of my top priorities. I will work with Congress to repeal and replace this flawed law with conservative reforms that empower consumers with more choices and control over their health care decisions.

Here is what I believe: We need to put patients in charge of their own decisions and health care reform should actually lower costs. Entrepreneurs should be freed to lower costs and improve access to care – just like American ingenuity does in other sectors of the economy."

Repeal Obamacare and let the free market—not more crony capitalism—improve access and care for all Americans. http://t.co/qaAR7pNVQJ — Carly Fiorina (@CarlyFiorina) June 25, 2015

Gov. Bobby Jindal:

"Republicans must outline a clear and coherent vision for health care to win the trust of the American people to repeal Obamacare. And right now, I am the only candidate to put forward a comprehensive plan.

"Now that the Supreme Court has ruled, the debate will grow. Conservatives must be fearless in demanding that our leaders in Washington repeal and replace Obamacare with a plan that will lower health care costs and restore freedom."

Gov. Rick Perry:

While I disagree with the ruling, it was never up to the Supreme Court to save us from Obamacare. We need leadership in the White House that recognizes the folly of having to pass a bill to know what's in it. We need leadership that understands a heavy-handed, one-size-fits-all policy does nothing to help health outcomes for Americans.

With individual premiums up more than 50 percent and nearly 5 million people losing their health plans, Americans deserve better than what we're getting with Obamacare. It's time we repealed Obamacare and replaced it with truly affordable, patient centered-health care reform, and I look forward to laying out my ideas on this issue.

Sen. Rick Santorum:

"As President, I will be committed to repealing the monstrosity of Obamacare and replacing it with a patient-centered program that puts people first, not the government. ...

I am not afraid to debate Hillary Clinton on the issue of healthcare because I know that when the American people are given the choice, they will choose freedom and opportunity over a government-knows-best approach to the most personal decision in their lives."

Sen. Ted Cruz:

"Our government was designed to be one of laws, not of men, and this transparent distortion is disgraceful. At the same time, crocodile tears are flooding our nation's capital today over the Supreme Court's decision to illegally rewrite Obamacare, which has been a disaster since its inception. But one day of faux outrage from the Washington Cartel won't fool the millions of courageous conservatives across our country. They know the Republican leadership in Washington is quietly celebrating the Court's decision. If they believe this issue is now settled so they don't have to address it, they are sorely mistaken."

Sen. Lindsey Graham:

"This case was brought before the Supreme Court because President Obama and his Democratic allies in Congress rammed through their hastily and deeply flawed legislation to create Obamacare, apparently without even proofreading their own bill. The result has been a disaster from day one. Today's decision only reinforces why we need a president who will bring about real reform that repeals Obamacare and replaces it with a plan that expands consumer choice, increases coverage, delivers better value for the dollar, and gives states more control, without stifling job creation. As president, this is the kind of reform I would put in place."

A great day! Add your name if you agree: Affordable health care is a basic human right → http://t.co/5xR3n1XDoc pic.twitter.com/kATncnkfGq — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 25, 2015

Now that this ideological attempt to stop #ACA failed, we must redouble our efforts to bring health care to every person in this nation. — Martin O'Malley (@MartinOMalley) June 25, 2015

Sen. Bernie Sanders:

"What the United States should do is join every other major nation and recognize that health care is a right of citizenship. A Medicare-for-all, single-payer system would provide better care at less cost for more Americans."

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.