ISIS Claims Responsibility For Suicide Attack At Kuwait Mosque

By Scott Neuman
Published June 26, 2015 at 9:15 AM EDT
Kuwaiti Information Minister Sheikh Salman al-Humoud al-Sabah (center) consoles worshipers outside the Imam Sadiq Mosque after a suicide bomb attack following Friday prayers.
At least 10 people are dead at a mosque in the Kuwaiti capital after an attack carried out by a suicide bomber wearing an explosive belt. The self-declared Islamic State has claimed responsibility.

The explosion at the Imam Sadiq Mosque in a residential and shopping district of Kuwait City occurred after Friday prayers, according to The Associated Press.

Reuters quotes the governor of Kuwait City, Thabet al-Muhanna, as saying more than 10 people were killed in the attack on the Shiite mosque.

An affiliate of the Islamic State, known as Najd Province, claimed responsibility for the attack on social media sites.

