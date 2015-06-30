Wal-Mart Refuses Confederate Flag Cake Order; Accepts ISIS Flag

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. In announcing its ban on Confederate flag paraphernalia, Wal-Mart said, we never want to offend anyone with the products we offer. So when Chuck Netzhammer asked a Wal-Mart in Slidell, La., to decorate a cake with the Confederate flag, he was rejected. Not so his next design choice - the black flag of the Islamic State. After he displayed his ISIS flag cake on YouTube, Wal-Mart apologized, telling ABC the local staff didn't recognize the flag.