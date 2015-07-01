It's Official: You Can Now Take Photos During White House Tours

The decades-old ban on taking photographs inside the White House during public tours is being lifted today, first lady Michelle Obama announced on Instagram.

The White House, in a statement, said guests are welcome to take photos throughout the White House tour route and encouraged visitors to share their experiences using the hashtag #WhiteHouseTour.

What's permitted: Phones and compact still cameras with a lens no longer than 3 inches.

What's not: Video cameras, including any action camcorders, cameras with detachable lenses, tablets, tripods, monopods, and camera sticks (selfie sticks); flash photography and livestreaming.

The ban has been in place for more than 40 years.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.