It's Official: You Can Now Take Photos During White House Tours

By Krishnadev Calamur
Published July 1, 2015 at 8:35 AM EDT

The decades-old ban on taking photographs inside the White House during public tours is being lifted today, first lady Michelle Obama announced on Instagram.

The White House, in a statement, said guests are welcome to take photos throughout the White House tour route and encouraged visitors to share their experiences using the hashtag #WhiteHouseTour.

What's permitted: Phones and compact still cameras with a lens no longer than 3 inches.

What's not: Video cameras, including any action camcorders, cameras with detachable lenses, tablets, tripods, monopods, and camera sticks (selfie sticks); flash photography and livestreaming.

The ban has been in place for more than 40 years.

Krishnadev Calamur
Krishnadev Calamur is NPR's deputy Washington editor. In this role, he helps oversee planning of the Washington desk's news coverage. He also edits NPR's Supreme Court coverage. Previously, Calamur was an editor and staff writer at The Atlantic. This is his second stint at NPR, having previously worked on NPR's website from 2008-15. Calamur received an M.A. in journalism from the University of Missouri.
