© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Top Stories: All Clear At Navy Yard; BP Claim Settlement

By Korva Coleman
Published July 2, 2015 at 10:42 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Police Issue 'All Clear' At Washington Navy Yard.

-- BP To Pay $18.7 Billion To Settle Gulf Coast Oil Spill Claims.

-- U.S. Seeks Extradition Of 7 FIFA Officials From Switzerland.

And here are more early headlines:

Swift Fire Breaks Out East Of Los Angeles, Campgrounds Evacuated. ( KNBC)

Obama Urges Congress To Lift Cuba Embargo. ( Bloomberg)

Toxic Chemicals Burn In Tenn. Train Fire, Thousands Evacuated. ( WBIR)

Seventh Shark Attack This Year On North Carolina Beach. ( Virginian-Pilot)

Anti-Vaccine Doctor Who Touted Autism Treatments Discovered Dead. ( Washington Post)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman