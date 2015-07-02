Top Stories: All Clear At Navy Yard; BP Claim Settlement

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Police Issue 'All Clear' At Washington Navy Yard.

-- BP To Pay $18.7 Billion To Settle Gulf Coast Oil Spill Claims.

-- U.S. Seeks Extradition Of 7 FIFA Officials From Switzerland.

And here are more early headlines:

Swift Fire Breaks Out East Of Los Angeles, Campgrounds Evacuated. ( KNBC)

Obama Urges Congress To Lift Cuba Embargo. ( Bloomberg)

Toxic Chemicals Burn In Tenn. Train Fire, Thousands Evacuated. ( WBIR)

Seventh Shark Attack This Year On North Carolina Beach. ( Virginian-Pilot)

Anti-Vaccine Doctor Who Touted Autism Treatments Discovered Dead. ( Washington Post)

