Fresh Air Weekend: 'Loving Day'; Cable's Faux Newsmen; 'Dope' Director

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Mat Johnson On 'Loving Day' And Life As A 'Black Boy' Who Looks White:As a biracial child growing up in Philadelphia, writer Mat Johnson identified as black – but looked white. His new novel is about a man who returns to his hometown after inheriting a run-down mansion.

From SCOTUS To The Confederate Flag, Cable Comedians Keep Tabs On The News:Critic David Bianculli says the commentary, questioning and ridicule of Jon Stewart, Larry Wilmore, John Oliver and Bill Maher help keep news outlets — and news-makers — honest.

'Dope' Director On Geekdom, The N-Word And Confronting Racism With Comedy:Rick Famuyiwa's new film is about a black high-school student who's into 90s hip hop and Japanese comic books. He calls Dope a celebration of kids whose interests don't fit into pop-culture norms.

