Soccer Fan Displays Loretta Lynch Cutout At U.S. Women's World Cup Final

ROBERT SIEGEL, HOST:

Most people watching the World Cup last night would say Carli Lloyd was the most valuable player. The Olympic gold medalist scored three goals in the first 16 minutes of the match.

UNIDENTIFIED COMMENTATOR: Quick shot - goal

KELLY MCEVERS, HOST:

The fans were going wild in Vancouver, to say the least, cheering for Lloyd and her teammates, Abby Wambach and Alex Morgan.

NIK DAHL: Our section had a lot of cut cutouts of Abby and Alex and Carli.

SIEGEL: But fan Nik Dahl chose to celebrate a different woman.

DAHL: My head was Attorney General Loretta Lynch.

MCEVERS: That's right. He held a huge cardboard cutout of the face of the new U.S. attorney general.

DAHL: It's about 3 feet tall, and it's a lot of hair because Loretta has a lot of hair (laughter). But her face is smiling, and she looks beautiful.

SIEGEL: Dahl says he wanted to show his appreciation for the steps Lynch has taken to keep soccer honest, as in the corruption charges she unveiled against soccer's governing body in May.

DAHL: I hope that she can know that we are thankful, as fans, for what she did. And it's personally affecting to a lot of us. It's a very local thing to us, and it's nice to know that someone's trying to make a difference there.

MCEVERS: And while some fans needed a little explanation about the face he was holding, Dahl says most reacted well.

DAHL: This cutout was a rock star. Everyone wanted a picture with it. I had to pose for many, many pictures. It was a lot of fun, and it brought a smile to a lot of people's faces.

Nik Dahl points out that neither the U.S. men nor women have lost a game since those charges were made on May 27.