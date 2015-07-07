Top Stories: Iran Nuclear Talks; Greece Urged To Present Plans

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Iran, World Powers, Will Work Past Deadline Toward Nuclear Deal.

-- EU Leaders Call On Greece To Offer 'Serious And Credible' Proposals.

And here are more early headlines:

Congress Returns From Recess To Face Pressing Legislation. ( Politico)

Obama To Receive Vietnam's Top Communist Official. ( VOA)

Smoke From Canadian Fires Seeps South Into U.S. ( NBC)

Despite Government Intervention, Chinese Markets Continue Slide. ( Reuters)

Boxing Champ Mayweather Stripped Of Title Won In Pacquaio Bout. ( ESPN)

Three Are Gored In Run With Bulls In Spain. ( Guardian)

Los Angeles Hosting Victory Rally For U.S. Women's Soccer Team. ( KNBC-TV)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.