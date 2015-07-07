Top Stories: Iran Nuclear Talks; Greece Urged To Present Plans
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Iran, World Powers, Will Work Past Deadline Toward Nuclear Deal.
-- EU Leaders Call On Greece To Offer 'Serious And Credible' Proposals.
And here are more early headlines:
Congress Returns From Recess To Face Pressing Legislation. ( Politico)
Obama To Receive Vietnam's Top Communist Official. ( VOA)
Smoke From Canadian Fires Seeps South Into U.S. ( NBC)
Despite Government Intervention, Chinese Markets Continue Slide. ( Reuters)
Boxing Champ Mayweather Stripped Of Title Won In Pacquaio Bout. ( ESPN)
Three Are Gored In Run With Bulls In Spain. ( Guardian)
Los Angeles Hosting Victory Rally For U.S. Women's Soccer Team. ( KNBC-TV)
