Fans Gather In New York City To Honor U.S. Women's Soccer Team

The rock-star week for the U.S. women's soccer team involved some confetti today. The team's World Cup win was celebrated in New York City with a history-making tickertape parade. Brigid Bergin reports from member station WNYC.

BRIGID BERGIN, BYLINE: Hours before the parade kicked off, 11-year-old Erin Burke claimed her spot on Broadway known in New York as the Canyon of Heroes. This is the first tickertape parade for an all-woman sports team, and she wasn't going to miss it.

PAM BURKE: It's so cool because, like, they've never had one before. It's, like, so inspiring.

BERGIN: Her mom, Pam Burke, drove from New Jersey at six a.m. this morning because her daughter is a soccer player, even though she never got to play herself.

BURKE: You know, there wasn't as many opportunities for me that the girls have now.

BERGIN: You almost sound like you're choked up about it.

BURKE: (Laughter). Yeah. It's emotional, I guess.

BERGIN: That emotion erupted into excitement.

UNIDENTIFIED CHILDREN: (Chanting) USA, USA.

BERGIN: As a dozen floats carrying all 23 of the team's players round their way from the tip of Manhattan to City Hall Park, a flurry of confetti fell from buildings along the route.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

BILL DE BLASIO: Are you ready for a party?

BERGIN: Mayor Bill de Blasio told the crowd, when the team brought home that trophy, they also brought home a message.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

DE BLASIO: About the strength of women.

(APPLAUSE)

DE BLASIO: And about the need to create a more equal society for all.

(APPLAUSE)

Each member of the team took the stage, and in another honor, each was presented with a key to the city. For NPR News, I'm Brigid Bergin in New York.