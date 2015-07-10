© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Top Stories: Greek Financial Crisis; S.C. Confederate Flag Removal

By Korva Coleman
Published July 10, 2015 at 8:46 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Greek PM Tries To Sell Bailout Proposal At Home While Creditors Review It Abroad.

-- Marking Historic Moment, South Carolina Poised To Remove Confederate Flag.

-- Eruption Of Indonesian Volcano Forces Closure Of Airports.

And here are more early headlines:

Aurora Theater Shooting Suspect Won't Testify; Defense To Rest. ( Denver Post)

Thousands Expected At Funeral Of Mormon Leader. ( Salt Lake Tribune)

Obama Nominates Acting Medicare Chief As Permanent Head. ( Bloomberg)

Stampede At Bangladesh Charity Event Kills At Least 23. ( AFP)

Wisconsin Lawmakers Approve Abortion Ban Without Exceptions. ( Wisconsin Public Radio)

FAA To Change Fla. Navigational Points Named For Trump. ( Palm Beach Post)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman