Djokovic Beats Federer To Hold On To Wimbledon Title

Novak Djokovic successfully defended his Wimbledon singles title against a concerted effort by Roger Federer, who was hoping for a record eighth Wimbledon title.

It is Djokovic's ninth Grand Slam title and third Wimbledon singles championship. He becomes only the eighth man to successfully defend that title.

Andy Rain / EPA/Landov Roger Federer of Switzerland, in action against Novak Djokovic of Serbia during the Wimbledon final on Sunday.

Djokovic won the first set 7-6, and Federer leveled it in the second, 7-6. The third set was suspended for rain with a score of 3-2 for Djokovic. When play resumed, Djokovic closed out the set by winning it 6-4; he won the last set 6-3.

Federer, 33, of Switzerland, had hoped for a comeback from his defeat by the Serbian Djokovic, 28, at last year's final. Federer and Djokovic have met on the court 40 times in their careers. Their rivalry is palpable, but so is the mutual respect.

"I have played Roger many times and he is one of my greatest rivals," Djokovic said before the match. "We all know how good he is."

It is a record 10th Wimbledon final for Federer, the oldest man in a final since Ken Rosewall, who was six years older when he lost to Jimmy Connors in 1974.

As ESPN writes: "There have been occasional suggestions — peaking in 2013, when Federer had some disappointing results, including a second-round loss at Wimbledon — that he should retire. The debate about his chances of winning another major has been raging since."

