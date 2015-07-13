Land Rover Recalls 65,000 Vehicles Over Unlatching Doors

Concerns over the safety of drivers and passengers has prompted Land Rover to issue a recall of more than 65,000 recently made SUVs. The problem stems from keyless entry software that can allow seemingly latched doors to open.

"Some customers have reported that one door has opened while the vehicle was in motion," the company said in an initial report on the flaw in June.

Land Rover says it will contact owners about updating their vehicles' software, in an effort that will begin in early August. The automaker began investigating the issue last October, prompted by customers who reported having trouble with their door latches.

Discussing the problem, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration sent a letter to Jaguar Land Rover that said:

"If a vehicle door unlatches, the distraction may increase the risk of a crash and/or a vehicle occupant may fall out of the vehicle if they are not wearing a seatbelt, increasing their risk of injury."

No accidents or injuries from the flaw have been reported, according to a NHTSA report on the recall.

It's the latest software problem for Land Rover SUVs; earlier this year, more than 60,000 vehicles were recalled over flawed safety software that wrongly classified lightweight, adult front-seat passengers as children and disabled their air bag.

And as the BBC notes, "The recall follows reports last year that car thieves were targeting some models of Range Rovers and BMW X5s because they found it easy to unlock the vehicles."

The new recall covers the model years 2013-2016, for Range Rovers that were made between July 26, 2012, and March 9, 2015, along with Range Rover Sport SUVs in the model years 2014-2016 that were manufactured from Feb. 18, 2013, to March 5, 2015.

Land Rover says vehicle owners can call 1-800-637-6837 for more information, using the recall number P068. The NHTSA website has also released documents related to the recall.

