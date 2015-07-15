Top Stories: Netanyahu On Iran Deal; Escape Of 'El Chapo'

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Netanyahu: 'This Deal Gives Iran A Path To A Nuclear Arsenal'.

-- WATCH: Surveillance Video Shows 'El Chapo's' Escape.

And here are more early stories:

Jurors Get Colorado Movie Theater Shooting Case. ( Denver Post)

Obama To Visit Choctaw Nation Headquarters In Oklahoma. ( AP)

Venezuela Blocks Opposition Leader From Office Prior To Election. ( BBC)

Liberia Reports New Ebola Death. ( Time)

Two Killed In Kentucky Flash Flooding. ( WSAZ-TV)

Virginia Train Hits Second Train From Behind, Derailing Both.( WSLS-TV)

Post-Tropical Storm Claudette Losing Strength In Atlantic. ( NHC)

Pluto Mission Phones Home, Space Craft Safe. ( Space.com)

