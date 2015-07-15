Top Stories: Netanyahu On Iran Deal; Escape Of 'El Chapo'
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Netanyahu: 'This Deal Gives Iran A Path To A Nuclear Arsenal'.
-- WATCH: Surveillance Video Shows 'El Chapo's' Escape.
And here are more early stories:
Jurors Get Colorado Movie Theater Shooting Case. ( Denver Post)
Obama To Visit Choctaw Nation Headquarters In Oklahoma. ( AP)
Venezuela Blocks Opposition Leader From Office Prior To Election. ( BBC)
Liberia Reports New Ebola Death. ( Time)
Two Killed In Kentucky Flash Flooding. ( WSAZ-TV)
Virginia Train Hits Second Train From Behind, Derailing Both.( WSLS-TV)
Post-Tropical Storm Claudette Losing Strength In Atlantic. ( NHC)
Pluto Mission Phones Home, Space Craft Safe. ( Space.com)
