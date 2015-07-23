Top Stories: Greek Lawmakers Approve Reforms; Western Fires

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Wildfires In Montana, California Scorch Thousands Of Acres, Trigger Evacuations.

-- Greece Approves Reforms, Clearing Hurdle For Bailout Deal.



And here are more early headlines:

Defense Secretary Carter In Iraq On Unannounced Visit. ( Politico)

Federal Appeals Court Overturns Strict North Dakota Abortion Law. ( Time)

Transportation Bill Advances In Senate After Delay. ( Reuters)

FBI Director Says ISIS Online Recruiting Is Greatest Danger To U.S. ( VOA)

Indian Tribe Demands Hate Crime Charges In Wyoming Shooting. ( AP)

New Astronauts Arrive Aboard International Space Station. ( Space.com)

Report: Health Insurer Anthem Close To Buying Rival, Cigna. ( Wall Street Journal)

World Santa Congress Concludes In Denmark. ( Australian Broadcasting Network)

