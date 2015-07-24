Trapped Under A Car, A Women Is Saved By A Crowd

A motorcyclist in Dallas crashed into a car and the rider ended up trapped under the car.

Emergency personnel tried to use a jack to lift the vehicle, but it failed. And it was taking too long to bring heavier equipment.

So a crowd of emergency responders and passers-by lifted the vehicle by hand.

Police have now released video, in which the woman is pulled out from under the car with no serious injuries.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.