© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Pro Gaming Joins Other Sports As It Begins Drug Testing

By Rachel Martin
Published July 26, 2015 at 7:32 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Professional video gaming is big business. This year, according to The New York Times, the e-ports industry, as it's known, has more than 100 million fans worldwide and is expected to surpass $250 million in revenue. But this past week, gamers crossed the threshold into the realm of true elite sports, like baseball, football and bike racing. The Electronic Sports League announced it would begin testing players for performance-enhancing drugs. The move came after pro player Kory Friesen said in an interview that he and fellow gamers used the attention deficit disorder drug Adderall to help them focus during competition. Although drugs have already been banned among pro-gamers, up until now there has been no policing of players. E-sport team owner Hector Rodriguez told The Times, we're becoming an actual sport, so that's why I welcome it; it's an indication of growth.

(SOUNDBITE OF VIDEO GAME SOUNDS)

UNIDENTIFIED WOMAN: An enemy has been slain. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Weekend Edition Sunday
Rachel Martin
Rachel Martin is a host of Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Rachel Martin