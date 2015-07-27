Top Stories: Obama In Ethiopia, Whitney Houston's Daughter Dies
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- In Ethiopia, Obama Calls For An End To Oppressive Tactics.
-- Bobbi Kristina Brown, 22-Year-Old Daughter Of Whitney Houston, Dies.
And here are more early headlines:
Turkey Calls NATO Meeting After Opening Airstrikes Against ISIS. ( VOA)
Senate Advances Highway Bill; Leaders Rebuke Sen. Cruz. ( AP)
Boy Scouts May End Ban On Gay Leaders Today. ( USA Today)
Five Day Humanitarian Truce Sputters In Yemen. ( France24)
At Least 13 Killed In Somalia Suicide Bombing. ( AFP)
Female Suicide Bomber Kills Several In Nigeria. ( AllAfrica.com)
Progress Reported On Major Western Wildfires. ( AP)
Chinese Stock Market Plunges 8%, Worst Percentage Fall Since 2007. ( MarketWatch)
