Postal Carrier Convicted Of Delivering Illegal Packages Of Pot

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The U.S. Postal Service is still adapting to a world with fewer paper letters. Its new role includes Sunday delivery of Amazon packages. It's not supposed to include the innovation by a postal carrier in Maryland. The federal jury convicted Takisha Cole of making marijuana deliveries. A dealer paid Cole to pick up the pot mailed from elsewhere and pass it off to this Maryland man. Her payments were, of course, left for her in a mailbox.