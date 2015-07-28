Top Stories: NATO Talks About ISIS; Libya Sentences Gadhafi's Son

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- NATO Says It Stands With Turkey In Fight Against ISIS.

-- In Libya, Gadhafi's on, Saif Al-Islam, Is Sentenced To Death In Absentia.

-- Drawing A Line From The Chinese Stock Market To Your Wallet.

And here are more early headlines:

Some House Republicans Call For IRS Commissioner To Be Fired. ( Washington Post)

South Korea Says Its MERS Outbreak Is Over. ( Wall Street Journal)

There Are 22 Big Wildfires Burning In The West. ( USA Today)

Suspicious Packages Sent To Oregon Government Buildings. ( East Oregonian)

NTSB To Release Report On Crash Of Space Tourism Test Plane. ( Las Cruces Sun-News)

True Crime Author, Ann Rule, Dies; Had Worked With Ted Bundy. ( Seattle Times)

World's Oldest Giant Panda Turns 37 In Hong Kong. ( AFP)

