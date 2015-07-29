Top Stories: New Video From Bland Case; Did Taliban Leader Die?

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Texas Authorities Release More Jailhouse Video Relating To Sandra Bland Case.

-- Afghan Government Investigates Reports That Mullah Omar Is Dead.

And here are more early headlines:

Congress To Take Up Short Term Bill To Fund Highway Program. ( Wall Street Journal)

Heat Advisories Issued For Millions In Plains, East Coast Areas. ( NBC)

Russia Likely To Veto U.N. Resolution On Downing Of Plane In Ukraine. ( ABC)

Pakistani Police Kill Sunni Militant Leader. ( BBC)

House Republican Opens Long-Shot Bid To Oust Boehner As Speaker. ( The Hill)

Hundreds Of Migrants Try To Enter Eurotunnel For Britain; 1 Killed. ( Guardian)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.