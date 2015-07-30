Top Stories: Brazil's Polluted Olympic Water; Egypt Delays Journalists' Trial

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Testing By AP Finds Water At 2016 Olympic Sites 'Rife With Human Sewage'.

-- Egypt Postpones Verdict In Trial Of Al Jazeera Journalists.

And here are more early headlines:

India Hangs Plotter Behind 1993 Bombing That Killed 257. ( New York Times)

Peace Talks In Doubt After Afghanistan Declares Taliban Leader Dead. ( Reuters)

Hundreds Of Migrants Again Try To Get Into English Channel Tunnel. ( Guardian)

Clinton To Testify In October To House Panel About Benghazi. ( Politico)

New Oil Slick Spotted Off Santa Barbara, Calif. ( Los Angeles Times)

Nepalese Landslides Bury Villages, Kill Several. ( UPI)

Scientists Glimpse Aurora Around A Brown Dwarf Star. ( Discovery News)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.