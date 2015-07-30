Top Stories: Brazil's Polluted Olympic Water; Egypt Delays Journalists' Trial
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Testing By AP Finds Water At 2016 Olympic Sites 'Rife With Human Sewage'.
-- Egypt Postpones Verdict In Trial Of Al Jazeera Journalists.
And here are more early headlines:
India Hangs Plotter Behind 1993 Bombing That Killed 257. ( New York Times)
Peace Talks In Doubt After Afghanistan Declares Taliban Leader Dead. ( Reuters)
Hundreds Of Migrants Again Try To Get Into English Channel Tunnel. ( Guardian)
Clinton To Testify In October To House Panel About Benghazi. ( Politico)
New Oil Slick Spotted Off Santa Barbara, Calif. ( Los Angeles Times)
Nepalese Landslides Bury Villages, Kill Several. ( UPI)
Scientists Glimpse Aurora Around A Brown Dwarf Star. ( Discovery News)
