Boston's Ride, Or Thanks But No Thanks, Olympic Committee

What do you give a city that has everything? Maybe not the Olympic Games.

This week the city of Boston declined to sign what's called a host city contract that would make it liable to pay for any losses incurred by the Olympics, which effectively ended its bid for the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

"I cannot commit to putting the taxpayers at risk," said Mayor Martin Walsh, who had wanted the games for Boston. But spending by host cities has grown to be colossal in recent years. The costs for Sochi, Russia, to host the Winter Olympics last year have vaulted past $50 billion.

The Olympics are often presented as a chance to enrich a city with new public spending. But Bent Flyvbjerg and Allison Stewart, the Oxford economists, point out that every Olympics since 1960 has gone above budget an average of 179 percent. They call the Olympics "one of the most financially risky type of mega projects that exists, something that many cities and nations have learned to their peril."

Mayor Walsh of Boston said, "no benefit is so great that it is worth handing over the financial future of our city."

So with apologies to Henry Wadsworth Longfellow:

Listen my children and you shall hear

How Boston didn't want the Olympics there

In the last week of July, 2015

Nary a woman or man between

Middlesex and Marblehead

Will forget that week and year

Olympic high-rollers laid down a decree

Boston officials must sign a guarantee

"Our games are expensive," the Olympians said

"The last ones still make accountants see red.

You'll have to build roads, housing, bridges, and stadia

To accommodate athletes, sponsors and media

From Saudi Arabia, Albania, Romania and Tasmania

When the games are over, they'll be empty memorabilia.

"Great athletes will vie for silver and gold

While rich companies pay dearly to be sold

To the largest audience the world can behold

"But if — as in all Olympics since 1960

The Games blow up the budget; the chance is risky

Don't worry --

Boston will pick up the check. How lucky!

Please sign by Close of Business Wednesday

"One if signed by hand

And two if signed by e-

mail, and we on the opposite shore will be

to bail out any officials accused of bribery."

Boston has Harvard, Mass General, a great symphony

They preserve history and pursue aaahts assiduously

The long Big Dig remade downtown with audacity

If Paul Revere rode today he might shout from his mount,

"The Olympics may be coming! Glory or bankruptcy?"

