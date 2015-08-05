Attack At Tennessee Movie Theater Leaves 3 Injured, Suspect Dead

The scene at the Nashville theater, from our reporter @TGonzalez. pic.twitter.com/7UqlFO7hAi — WPLN News - Nashville Public Radio (@WPLN) August 5, 2015

Updated at 9:20 p.m.

Three people were slightly injured at a movie theater in Antioch, Tenn., Wednesday in an attack by a man, who police say had a hatchet, pepper spray and a pellet gun. Officials identify the man as Vincente David Montano, 29, of Nashville. He was fatally shot by police.

Murfreesboro, Tenn., police say Montano was arrested there in 2004 and had four commitments for psychological incidents in 2004 and 2007. Murfreesboro police had considered him a missing person since Monday.

Metro Nashville Police spokesman Don Aaron says the victims were one man and two women. The man has a wound on his shoulder "that could have come from a blow from a hatchet" and the two women were "doused" in pepper spray. Aaron described what happened:

" 'An officer entered the theater where Mad Max was showing. The officer started at the projection room and started clearing down. He encountered the [man, who] opened fire on the south precinct officer. That officer returned his fire and then backed away out of the theater.' "

Aaron says the suspect wore a surgical mask, perhaps to negate the effects of the chemical spray he dispersed. The suspect left by the back door and was then shot and killed by officers.

A fire department spokesman says only three people were treated for injuries and no one was taken to the hospital.

The attack comes after a movie theater shooting in Louisiana.

