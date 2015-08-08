Fresh Air Weekend: 'Friday Night Lights' At 25; 'Dragonfish'; Dolphin Life

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Reflecting On Football And Addiction As 'Friday Night Lights' Turns 25:A quarter-century ago, Buzz Bissinger wrote about the big-time stakes of small-town high school football in Friday Night Lights. Now he talks about the impact the book had on the players and himself.

'Dragonfish' Offers A Noir Vision Of An 'American Dream Gone Rancid':The debut novel by Vu Tran is a crime drama involving a white cop, his Vietnamese-born ex-wife and her new husband, a violent crime boss. Maureen Corrigan calls Dragonfisha "haunting literary novel."

Author Explores The 'Wild And Haunting World Of Dolphins':In her new book, Voices in the Ocean, Susan Casey describes the life of dolphins and details some new threats the animals face, such as organized dolphin kills and man-made sounds in the ocean.

