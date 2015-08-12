© 2020 WFAE
A Kindergartener's Year In A Mandarin-Immersion School

Teacher Tingting Mei reads a book in Mandarin to kindergarteners. Mei says repetition is how she helps her students master the language.
Kindergarten is a huge moment in a child's life. So imagine if your parents sent you to a school where they teach most of the day in a language you don't speak, like Spanish or German or Japanese. In California, a growing number of families are choosing schools like this. It's called dual-language immersion. Reporter Deepa Fernandes followed the Gomez family this past year as their daughter, Gemma, attended a public school that teaches in Mandarin.

