© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Deford: When 'Deflategate' Dust Settles, Put Goodell Out To Pasture

By Frank Deford
Published August 12, 2015 at 5:01 AM EDT
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell addresses the Pro Football Hall of Fame Gold Jacket Ceremony in Canton, Ohio, on Thursday. The NFL Players Union has sued to get a judge to void Goodell's four-game suspension of Tom Brady in the "deflategate" scandal.
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell addresses the Pro Football Hall of Fame Gold Jacket Ceremony in Canton, Ohio, on Thursday. The NFL Players Union has sued to get a judge to void Goodell's four-game suspension of Tom Brady in the "deflategate" scandal.

In an odd way, the longer and more tangled that what has been called "deflategate" goes on, the more it becomes about the commissioner of the National Football League, Roger Goodell, than it does about Tom Brady, whom Goodell suspended for four games — deeming him guilty of having some part in deflating footballs in a playoff.

A hearing on Wednesday before U.S. District Judge Richard Berman does not directly relate to Brady's culpability. Rather, the question is whether the commissioner had the authority to act as he did. Mostly, Judge Berman simply wants the NFL to take care of its nasty internal affairs and just go back to making more oodles and oodles of money.

Yes, it's all very messy, but then that's pretty much how everything ends up when Goodell is asked to adjudicate.

Click the audio link above to hear Deford's take on the latest in "deflategate."

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Frank Deford
Frank Deford died on Sunday, May 28, at his home in Florida. Remembrances of Frank's life and work can be found in All Things Considered, Morning Edition, and on NPR.org.
See stories by Frank Deford