Fresh Air Weekend: Elephant Poachers; 'Mistress America'; A Teenage 'Diary'

GPS Trackers In Fake Elephant Tusks Reveal Ivory Smuggling Route:Some 30,000 African elephants die each year as a result of poaching. Journalist Bryan Christy wanted to see where their tusks were going, so he ordered fake tusks and fitted them with trackers.

'Mistress America' Offers A 'Zippy' And 'Delirious' Screwball Farce:Director Noah Baumbach's latest comedy is set in New York and Connecticut, but mainly it unfolds against the perilous terrain of contemporary young adulthood. Reviewer Justin Chang calls Mistress America an "uncommonly sharp dissection of female friendship."

A 'Diary' Unlocked: A Teenage Coming-Of-Age Story Put On Film:When she was 15, Phoebe Gloeckner lost her virginity to her mother's boyfriend. Gloeckner wrote about the experience in The Diary of a Teenage Girl, which Marielle Heller adapted into a film.

