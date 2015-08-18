Police Dashboard Camera Records Officer Helping Woman In Labor

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep, with another use for a police officer's dashboard camera. Seattle police officer Anthony Reynolds pulled over a car. He said it was speeding and running red lights in South Seattle. The driver stopped, then opened his door and shouted his wife was in labor. Officer Reynolds called for an ambulance, but there was no time for that. The dashcam caught the action as the officer assisted the woman giving birth by the road to a baby girl. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.