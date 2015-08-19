Disney To Build 'Star Wars' Theme Lands At Parks In Florida And California

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Every great story has a conflict. In the "Star Wars" movies, Luke Skywalker duels Darth Vader.

(SOUNDBITE OF UNIDENTIFIED "STAR WARS" FILM)

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

In the "Harry Potter" movies, Harry faces off against Voldemort.

GREENE: Did you just say that name?

INSKEEP: I did say that name.

(SOUNDBITE OF UNIDENTIFIED "HARRY POTTER" FILM)

RALPH FIENNES: (As Voldemort) Avada kedavra.

INSKEEP: And now there's a battle between those two movie franchises - "Harry Potter" versus "Star Wars."

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

BOB IGER: We're creating a jaw-dropping new world that represents our largest, single-themed land expansion ever.

(APPLAUSE)

GREENE: That is Disney CEO Bob Iger. He was announcing new "Star Wars"-themed sections in both Disney World in Florida and Disneyland in California.

ROBERT NILES: The idea is that you have actually stepped onto a planet in the "Star Wars" universe.

INSKEEP: Robert Niles runs the website Theme Park Insider. Disney says that guests will be able to pilot the Millennium Falcon then visit the Mos Eisley Cantina for a drink, just like in the movies.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

GREENE: Oh, I'm just bouncing in the studio, Steve. Well, wasn't there that conflict with "Harry Potter?"

INSKEEP: Yes, well, let's look at the context of Disney's latest expansion. Disney World competes against Universal Studios Orlando. And Robert Niles says its new "Star Wars" experience will be somewhat like Universal's existing "Harry Potter" experience.

NILES: With "Harry Potter," Universal, really, you know, set a new standard for what the quality of these things could be.

GREENE: Universal's attendance has spiked since the Wizarding World of Harry Potter opened. Now Disney will use the force.

INSKEEP: Robert Niles says the competition could end up helping both sides.

NILES: When Universal Orlando and Disney World both have compelling attractions, that encourages more people to come visit central Florida, and both of them can see an attendance increase.

GREENE: Universal is not standing still. It's set to open another "Harry Potter" section in its California park next spring. And as the competition intensifies, here is some advice for both sides, courtesy of the "Star Wars" character Yoda.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "STAR WARS: EPISODE V - THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK")

FRANK OZ: (As Yoda) Try not. Do or do not. There is no try.

INSKEEP: Do or do not. There is no try. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.